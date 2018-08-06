Many people have pets that are aging, disabled or have medical complications that require frequent medical care. Anyone in those shoes knows it is hard on all involved. Owners of pets with chronic health problems often eventually seek answers beyond traditional treatment.
But what many people may not know is that there are several veterinarians that practice natural medicine in our own backyard. Dr. Wittstein of Corvallis is a great example. Dr. Wittstein has a private veterinary practice in which he uses acupuncture and Chinese herbal medicine to treat a wide spectrum of ailments and conditions.
He spent 13 years in conventional veterinary medicine before becoming certified in acupuncture. For many years following, he practiced both Eastern and Western methods, and has been exclusively dedicated to acupuncture and herbal medicine since 2004.
Many may wonder, how do you keep an animal still enough to administer a treatment with needles? Dr. Wittstein states that his acupuncture patients are typically very naturally calm during treatment. As they receive the endorphin release acupuncture initiates they often rest or sleep, but can walk around if they become restless. These 20 minute sessions can be repeated as necessary, and healing of conditions has been reported within 1-3 treatments at times.
Once a cat, dog (or the occasional bird, rabbit or lizard) has left their acupuncture treatment, what comes next? Dr. Wittstein explains that once healing processes following a treatment have begun, he will often start the patient on any appropriate herbs to act as a supplement. He states that he can treat the same ailments with herbs as conventional vets do with Western medicine.
If you are interested in Dr. Wittstein’s services for your pet you can find him online, or reach his office at 541-250-1302.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.