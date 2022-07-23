Shipley marker serves as sign of change

Sunny days during the height of the travel season find visitors combing the cemetery at the top of the hill for any sign of the Shipleys.

Former Philomath mayor Eric Neimann was there Saturday, July 23, pointing out their grave markers with a world-class vocalist, Marilyn Keller of the Portland area.

Both had just come from a dedication downhill, closer to heavily-trafficked Highway 20, where area pioneers Reuben and Mary Jane Shipley are now memorialized on a sign near their homestead that was parceled out to see people who are Black and white buried as equals.

“It was a bold move and we should honor that,” Neimann said.

The Shipleys' story is at once uplifting — one of volunteers and humanitarians, said activists, advocates and boosters who pushed for the sign’s installation. But it’s also tough, one born of a nation founded on slavery and racism and westward expansion.

Jason Dorsette, chapter president of Linn Benton NAACP, told the crowd that the Shipleys should be revered as civil rights leaders and freedom fighters.

“For it’s their stories, and leaders such as the Shipleys whose shoulders I stand on,” Dorsette said.

He drew scattered whoops from those gathered around the monument.

And when it came time for “Amazing Grace,” Keller’s powerful rendition brought several in the crowd of about 150 to tears.

Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II's speech drew gasps.

The one-time department and project manager at tech companies said he traveled to 38 nations when he was a U.S. Navy sailor.

“Every single country I traveled to, they could say the word n-----. And they know exactly what it means,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the second major U.S. export, behind weaponry, is racism.

“Whether you’re in Fiji, Hong Kong, Australia, that word is there. It was transported there by soldiers, sailors and business folk who traveled,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the city he helms is undergoing change, suddenly, painfully that started with protests over the police murder of George Floyd in 2020. He had signs, flags and his car damaged after rallying demonstrators in Albany.

He stressed dialogue as a catalyst — speaking to people who are Black — and getting involved in civic processes like voting and attending local government meetings. Leaders now, like the Shipleys in the 1800s, Johnson said, are planning community improvements for the next generation.

“He didn’t do that for them,” Johnson said. “He did that for us.”

Those settlers had to make space for their lives, freeing themselves from enslavement and purchasing 101 acres near present-day Philomath. Then they made space for their deaths.

Reuben Shipley ceded two acres to the community of then-Plymouth in 1861 just a month after separatists shelled Fort Sumter in South Carolina.

The community that was growing up around the Shipley homestead named it Mount Union, honoring the solidarity of the U.S. The country had just started a devastating civil war with its pro-slavery southern states.

Baha’i Faith of Linn & Benton Counties applied to have the Shipley historical marker installed.

Neimann said boosters were able to galvanize support, drawing 43 donors and more than $4,100, plus grants from Oregon Community Foundation and the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians.

The former mayor said the story he takes away from the Shipleys is one of optimism, a turning point in integrating people of the same town and same country.

“If we can’t live together, at least we can be buried together,” Neimann said.