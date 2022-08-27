Reaching cyclists before cars do: Bicycle education returns to Albany

Roman McKay was feeling confident after one pass at the cone slalom Saturday, Aug. 27, in Albany.

The 7-year-old grinned over the handlebars of his bicycle and described the route he was cutting through an obstacle course.

“You loop back and forth and then you do the, what is it? The figure-eight,” Roman said.

Chalk lines and brightly-colored plastic markers gave an intersection in front of the Linn County Courthouse the appearance of a pedal-powered autocross track.

“I get nervous on busy streets with how little they are,” said Kailey McKay, the boy’s mother.

Surrounded by experienced cyclists and administrators of a bicycle safety course and professional firefighters handing out free helmets, McKay said she hoped the Albany Bike Fair would reinforce good habits.

Roman would have been just learning to ride a bike the last time organizers gathered to promote non-motorized transportation in Albany. The event gets bicycling in front of a city that is still attempting to establish bike-friendly streets, said Becky Lippmann, who sits on the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission.

That commission looks for grant funding and advises the Albany City Council on how to separate bicycles and pedestrians from cars or divert people away from busy intersections, where more vehicles close together increase their risk of colliding.

“It’s about making sure people can move through the city safely on their bicycles,” Lippmann said.

The commission is seeking state funding that potentially would improve safety in intersections where children cross streets bicycling to school. Lippmann said the city may designate bike routes on some surface streets.

Commissioners have also talked about how to encourage the city to build paths or make easements that would provide cyclists a way to get from Albany to Corvallis without riding in highway traffic.

“There isn’t one,” Lippmann said.

The number of crashes recorded by the state Department of Transportation was at its lowest in five years in 2020. The state logged 38,141 crashes that year, down from 50,128 and 50,150 the two preceding years.

But the number of deaths was at a five-year high, 507 killed in collisions compared to 494 and 502 the years before.

About 2.8 people for every 1 million of the country’s population died after collisions with bicycles that year — a total of 938 cyclists and 2.4% of all crash-related deaths.

Cyclists made up more of those killed in crashes, 2.8% of traffic fatalities, and a higher proportion of the population at 3.3 cyclists killed for every 1 million people.

A total of 14 died in Oregon. Most of those were in the daytime, most on dry roads, most local to where they died and most collided with a passenger car.

That year, a 60-year-old man died after a pickup collided with his bicycle near Waterloo, southeast of Lebanon. A 3-year-old boy rode into a Scio intersection, was struck by a pickup and died.

Crashes in Albany injured 14 cyclists in 2020. Cyclists made up none of the city’s four transportation-related deaths and accounted for about 3% of the city’s 454 total crashes.

Another 18 were injured in Corvallis during the same time. Corvallis saw three people die in transportation deaths, none of them cyclists, who made up about 5.3% of 335 total crashes.

Lebanon saw 124 crashes, two of which injured cyclists (1.6%).

Saturday’s event was intended to reach riders before they have bad habits, before they’re old enough that they’re likely interacting with traffic.

“If we can teach kids they can bike and it’s not weird, maybe they’ll like doing it,” Lippmann said.

Albany Bicycle Safety Education Program showed up with a trailer full of bicycles funded by roughly $60,000 in fundraising efforts by the Mid-Valley Bicycle Club.

The program shows up at Albany-area schools to guide children for hours on best practices — how to ride to school and get there without being hit by a car.

“We’re instilling bicycle safety,” said program coordinator Rich Olson.

Roman had been riding for a couple of years and his sister, Bennett McKay, 9, started when she was 5 after she competed in a running and swimming event. Bennett’s friends were competing at the same event in a triathlon, adding an entire leg to their race on bicycles.

“It really was her idea,” Kailey McKay said. “She said I want to ride a bike and we went home and taught her.”

The McKay children, experienced athletes, showed up on their own bicycles.

Some children took advantage of the bright blue loaner bikes. Henry Volz asked his mom, Melinda Valencia if he could ride in the obstacle course and then mostly was smiling, even as he overshot the cones marking one particularly sharp turn.

Valencia, like several other parents, said the boy rides a bike close to home, often with neighborhood peers.

She said the children usually are good about reminding one another to put on their helmets but also that she worries Henry will leave his helmet at home.

“They’re just busy little people and it’s something they have to stop to do,” Valencia said.

He got to keep the helmet, purchased through contributions from Albany Fire Department firefighters to that agency’s community assistance fund.

The department gives away 75 to 100 helmets each year, said firefighter Carly Shears.

Those helmets are part of a mission to provide education and access to life-saving devices that sometimes are overlooked when people just don’t have time or money to consider buying life jackets, or smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Shears agreed that it’s important to reach people with some of that education before they begin to form bad habits.

“Once they turn into teenagers it’s not the cool thing to do anymore,” she said.