Photos: Corvallis aquatic center says jump, dogs reply, 'How high?'

It was time to drain the pool at the Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis, and the four-legged couldn't have been more excited.
The dogs, they finally had their day on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Sure, humans had enjoyed the pool all summer. But with autumn's arrival, staff at Osborn let the canines have a romp of their own before emptying the pool for winter. It's become an annual tradition, and some were repeat customers.
The first day of October was the last day of the summer for the outdoor pools at Osborn Aquatic Center, and a rare chance for the dogs of Corvallis to take a dip.
One day each year, pool staff reverse the rules that stand all season — no people in the pool. Dogs allowed.
Pool operations manager Joe Andrews said the pools will be empty anyway when the center drains, cleans and winterizes the pools. Dogs normally barred from the pool get to reap the benefit.
Dog Day Minnie
Minnie, a 3-year-old Newfoundland, chills in a shallow outdoor pool Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, during an annual dogs-only swim at Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis.
Alex Powers, Mid-Valley Media
Dog Day Toss
Dogs chase balls and dive into water Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis.
Alex Powers, Mid-Valley Media
Dog Day Wet
Minnie, a 3-year-old Newfoundland, is soaked Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, after swimming in an outdoor pool at Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis. Joy Thissell of Corvallis said Minnie loved the annual dog day swim last year. "She dragged me back to the gate on our walks for a month," Thissell said.
Alex Powers, Mid-Valley Media
Dog Day Touch
Joy Thissell, of Corvallis, ruffles the hair of 3-year-old Minnie, a Newfoundland Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, during an annual dogs-only swim at Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis.
Alex Powers, Mid-Valley Media
Dog Day Sangria
Sangria, an 8-year-old golden retriever, climbs from an outdoor pool Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis. The retriever was hanging out with Hannah Benes of Corvallis while tabling for the day care at Best Friends Obedience & Agility School.
Alex Powers, Mid-Valley Media
Dog Day Corgis
Zeuss, left, and Athena, corgis, sit in a car after swimming Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis.
Alex Powers, Mid-Valley Media
Dog Day Queue
Doffy, left, a 3-year-old golden retriever and Coco, a 3-year-old chocolate lab, wait in line Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, before their turn in the annual dogs-only swim at Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis.
Alex Powers, Mid-Valley Media
Dog Day Center
Dogs flood into the outdoor pools Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis. The center holds a dogs-only swim once each year before it empties its outdoor pools for the winter.
Alex Powers, Mid-Valley Media
Dog Day Fountains
Josephine Barker, a 1-year-old lab, interacts with fountains Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, during an annual dogs-only swim at Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis. Andrew Terrill of Albany said the lab can't resist jumping in water. "We put on a bath for my granddaughter and she tries to jump in," Terrill said.
Alex Powers, Mid-Valley Media
Dog Day Drops
A dog runs through heavy spray in an outdoor pool Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, during an annual dogs-only swim at Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis.
Alex Powers, Mid-Valley Media
Dog Day Wade
Dogs wade in — and sample — the outdoor pools Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis.
Alex Powers, Mid-Valley Media
Dog Day Shake
A dog shakes water from its fur Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis.
Alex Powers, Mid-Valley Media
Dog Day Splash
The nose of a diving dog is visible above an outdoor pool Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis.
Alex Powers, Mid-Valley Media
Dog Day Leap
A dog leaps into an outdoor pool Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis.
Alex Powers, Mid-Valley Media
Dog Day Tender
Retrievers touch at the side of an outdoor pool Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis.
Alex Powers, Mid-Valley Media
Dog Day Dive
Reese, a 4-year-old point lab, dives into an outdoor pool Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis.
Alex Powers, Mid-Valley Media
Dog Day Party
Dogs and handlers gather around outdoor pools Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, during a dogs-only swim at Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis.
Alex Powers, Mid-Valley Media
Dog Day Wash
Maureen Stair, right, holds Pedey, a 5-year-old rescue dog from Las Cruces, N.M., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, during a dog wash at Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis. A club swim team, Corvallis Aquatic, washed chlorinated water from dogs and accepted donations during an annual dogs-only swim at the center's outdoor pools.
Alex Powers, Mid-Valley Media
Joy Thissell of Corvallis said her Newfoundland Minnie loved the annual dog day swim so much last year, "she dragged me back to the gate on our walks for a month."
The Labrador retrievers were, well, retrieving balls, the golden retrievers were glimmering in the sun, and the corgis were doing their best to keep up.
Days like this were made for "Josephine Barker." Human Andrew Terrill of Albany said the lab can't resist jumping in water.
Sangria, an 8-year-old golden retriever, climbs from an outdoor pool Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis. The retriever was hanging out with Hannah Benes of Corvallis while tabling for the day care at Best Friends Obedience & Agility School.