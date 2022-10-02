Photos: Corvallis aquatic center says jump, dogs reply, 'How high?'

It was time to drain the pool at the Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis, and the four-legged couldn't have been more excited.

The dogs, they finally had their day on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Sure, humans had enjoyed the pool all summer. But with autumn's arrival, staff at Osborn let the canines have a romp of their own before emptying the pool for winter. It's become an annual tradition, and some were repeat customers.

Joy Thissell of Corvallis said her Newfoundland Minnie loved the annual dog day swim so much last year, "she dragged me back to the gate on our walks for a month."

The Labrador retrievers were, well, retrieving balls, the golden retrievers were glimmering in the sun, and the corgis were doing their best to keep up.

Days like this were made for "Josephine Barker." Human Andrew Terrill of Albany said the lab can't resist jumping in water.

"We put on a bath for my granddaughter, and she tries to jump in," Terrill said.

