Photos: Corvallis aquatic center says jump, dogs reply, 'How high?'

Dog Day Sangria

Sangria, an 8-year-old golden retriever, climbs from an outdoor pool Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis. The retriever was hanging out with Hannah Benes of Corvallis while tabling for the day care at Best Friends Obedience & Agility School.

 Alex Powers, Mid-Valley Media

It was time to drain the pool at the Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis, and the four-legged couldn't have been more excited.

The dogs, they finally had their day on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Sure, humans had enjoyed the pool all summer. But with autumn's arrival, staff at Osborn let the canines have a romp of their own before emptying the pool for winter. It's become an annual tradition, and some were repeat customers.

Summer's dog days fade

The first day of October was the last day of the summer for the outdoor pools at Osborn Aquatic Center, and a rare chance for the dogs of Corvallis to take a dip.

One day each year, pool staff reverse the rules that stand all season — no people in the pool. Dogs allowed.

Pool operations manager Joe Andrews said the pools will be empty anyway when the center drains, cleans and winterizes the pools. Dogs normally barred from the pool get to reap the benefit.

Joy Thissell of Corvallis said her Newfoundland Minnie loved the annual dog day swim so much last year, "she dragged me back to the gate on our walks for a month."

The Labrador retrievers were, well, retrieving balls, the golden retrievers were glimmering in the sun, and the corgis were doing their best to keep up.

Days like this were made for "Josephine Barker." Human Andrew Terrill of Albany said the lab can't resist jumping in water.

People are also reading…

"We put on a bath for my granddaughter, and she tries to jump in," Terrill said.

