Corvallis corny for Benton County Fair

On the last day of the first year back at the Benton County Fair, visitors couldn’t quite let go of the corn.

Not the kettle corn — pounds of sweetened popped kernels were on sale Saturday, Aug. 6 — and not the corn stalks placarded with blue ribbons in rust-red exhibit halls at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

People from Corvallis over a certain age remembered Burton’s Sunnybrook Restaurant, which spun off a food truck that switched hands and was known, some time before the coronavirus pandemic, for its roasted ears.

“We haven’t seen Jesus and his corn in years,” said fairgrounds director Lynne McKee.

McKee said attendance numbers appeared to be better than in 2019, more than 5,300 through the gates on each Wednesday and Thursday and more than 7,500 on Friday.

“We’re on track for some great numbers this year,” McKee said.

Perhaps some of those visitors could try one of the other corn-related food booths, she suggested.

But there was something special about that truck, said Karen Nousen of Corvallis, a certain flavor that some locals associated with the fair.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Karen and husband Andy Nousen had spent the morning volunteering at an admissions gate with Linn Benton NAACP. They watched an impromptu dairy race in which children chugged milk and then raced by foot around a yard near a stage; and then they considered boarding some of the spinning, long-armed contraptions among the carnival rides.

“We thought, why lose our lunch?” Andy Nousen said.

They settled instead on golden-brown, hand-dipped corn dogs. The meat treats are corn-adjacent, the Nousens offered, and also unique to fairs.

“How can you come to the fair and not get a corn dog?” Karen Nousen said.

In a nearby 4-H exhibition, the Sullivan family of Monroe was soaking in the success of a corn-related victory.

Emil Sullivan, 8, had grown the winning corn plant in his plot at the family’s garden.

Each year, the boy and siblings Gracie Anne Sullivan, 12 and Addie May Sullivan, 10, spend the last half of July harvesting tomatoes and corn and beans. That’s on top of home school and milking animals and crafts that they submitted this year to the fair.

This summer, some 450 ears came from their food-growing operation. The tallest went before judges in an open-class community competition — one of 138 items submitted between the three children.

Gracie Anne Sullivan won recognition from the judges for felted needlework art. The children also turned in visual artworks and baked goods (but not the second-place savory rosemary cornbread).

Mom Cristen Sullivan said the children already are doing much of this work at home. The fair gives them a chance to be competitive and meet up with friends.

“This is just life,” Sullivan said.

Emil Sullivan said given a choice, he’d stick to another blue-ribbon endeavor: Lego sculptures. He won top scores for his Lego spacecraft and dragon submissions.

He pointed to the mini-figurines standing on the two snap-together creations.

“They’re all on the same team except this guy — he’s got an ax,” Emil Sullivan said.

As the family was packing up to visit another part of the fairgrounds, Cristen Sullivan reflected on the roasted corn of previous years’ fairs and said she couldn’t think of a direct replacement.

Bragi Thurman, owner of a kettle corn stand, similarly couldn’t think of a 1:1 replacement for the Burton’s corn truck.

Thurman said he started Branching Out Kettle Corn in 2015 after struggling to make money with woodworking for nearly 15 years.

He’d set up hand-crafted polished wooden lights and item hangars and watched nearby food vendors at county fairs and community festivals rake in cash, Thurman said.

Thurman said he tried other corn, too — different flavors, different styles of cooking including grilled or steamed in foil.

“But it wasn’t the same,” he said. “Those roasted were so good.”

Thurman dumped corn oil, corn kernels, salt and sugar into a massive stainless steel drum and then sold a few bags of his finished product while he waited for the steaming and popping to start.

His kids once did the math, he said: an estimated 58,000-BTU burner getting an 80-quart kettle hot enough to pop corn in seven minutes could reach nearly 700 degrees. That’s a fair bit hotter, he said, than the amateurish aluminum equipment he used on a stove top when he first popped kettle corn.

“If you try to get it that hot, your pot will melt,” he said.

The commercial equipment requires little overhead. It stores well over the rainy Oregon winter, and no health certificate is required to operate it because corn is not considered perishable.

Thurman shuffled and scooped and bagged corn and handed another cellophane package over to a customer waiting nearby with cash in hand.

He said he picked up more gigs in Lincoln and Linn counties. Thurman said he raised the price of his wooden crafts when he realized they’d never compete with the corn.

That keeps him out of his wood shop and funneling kernels into a kettle and corn money into his passion — riding motorcycles.

“Anything close by, I get to be the kettle corn vendor,” he said. “The rest of the time I’m out riding my motorcycle, 40,000 miles a year.”