Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Today's Birthday (05/26/23)— Organize to realize dreams this year. Persistence pays. To grow professionally, keep showing up. Your springtime social life blossoms. Carefully navigate summer physical health or work challenges, before autumn fun with people you love. Adapt to winter transitions with peaceful rituals. Imagine perfection.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is an 8 — Physical action gets lovely results. You're growing stronger. Catch an unexpected moment of beauty. Your work represents you well. Make a creative move.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is a 9 — Savor precious moments shared with people you love. Indulge in some spontaneous fun. Romance catches you by surprise. Align your actions with your heart.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is a 9 — Savor domestic beautification projects. Discover a crazy bargain or lucky opportunity. Inspiration flowers into lovely results. Fill your home and garden with love.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is a 9 — Advance a creative project to the next level. Express a beautiful idea. You're especially persuasive. Use your charms and talents to share an inspiring possibility.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is a 9 — Grab a lucrative opportunity. A bonus or perk adds unexpected value to your work. Maintain positive balances. Replenish reserves. Harvest extra abundance and conserve.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is a 9 — You're especially attractive. Connect and communicate to broaden your reach. Pursue personal passion projects to grow your heart and spirit. Love feeds you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is a 6 — Quietly process recent changes.Completion fosters creativity. Sort and organize. Put things away. Beauty and love inspire you. Find it in unexpected places.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is an 8 — A pleasant surprise benefits team efforts. Build and strengthen lasting connections for shared resilience. Pull together for a common passion. Your heart motivates action.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is a 9 — Professional profits could arise from unexpected sources. Provide excellence. You can find the resources necessary to take your project to the next level.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is an 8 — Discover unexpected serendipity along the road. Your research turns up a treasure. Luck follows initiative. Savor truth, beauty and goodness.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is a 9 — Lucrative prizes tempt. Discuss potential financial strategies and solutions for shared accounts. Pull together and surge ahead. Support each other.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is an 8 — You and your partner are on the same wavelength. Work together to grab a lucky opportunity. Conditions favor love, romance and partnership. Explore possibilities.

Tribune Content Agency