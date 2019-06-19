What started as a road trip from Colorado in a borrowed Volkswagen van over 40 years ago has become a Corvallis mainstay known as Woodstock’s Pizza. Chuck Woodstock wanted to open a business,
He just wasn’t sure where, except he wanted to start in a college town. “When he drove into Corvallis, he knew this was the place,” said Carol Lee Woodstock, his spouse.
The original Woodstock’s Pizza was in an old bus barn in what is now a parking lot. Carol Lee came on board in 1978. She did other jobs, including a stint at Hewlett-Packard, before taking over the business when Chuck passed away in 1987.
Located at 1045 NW Kings Blvd in Corvallis, Woodstock’s prides itself in being a part of the community. In addition to listening to customers and what they like, Woodstock’s also supports community activities and events, especially those that focus on children, families and education. According to the mission statement on the company’s website, “While those receive top priority in our consideration, we have been known to give to other causes if the budget allows and the pitch is outstanding. As one former employee was fond of saying, ‘You don't know if you don't ask.’”
The community has supported Woodstock’s over the years through their continued enjoyment of the restaurant’s pizza. Community members also showed their support when Chuck passed away. “The community really rallied and supported me and Woodstock’s,” Carol Lee said.
In order to keep up with changing times, Woodstock’s has tried to evolve to include something for everyone’s taste. “We’ve always had whole-wheat crust,” Carol Lee explained. “Now, we’ve added gluten-free as well.” What started out as 14 toppings has grown to 33 toppings.
As the restaurant continued to expand, Woodstock’s has added three crust thicknesses and additional items as pizza toppings and for its custom-built salads. Additionally, there are dairy free and vegan options as well. Separate clearly marked utensils are used for these to ensure food safety. “If we are going to do it, we are going to do it right,” said Carol Lee.
While Carol Lee enjoys seeing customers return again and again to enjoy the varieties of pizzas and salads Woodstock’s has to offer, she also enjoys seeing former employees succeed in their lives. Because she hires so many college students, Carol Lee says it feels like she is helping to raise other people’s children. There are also legacy employees from time to time, people whose parents also worked for Woodstock’s when they themselves were in college.
Suds & Suds, a small tavern in the same building as Woodstock’s, offers beers on tap, bottled beer, cider and wine. Pizza can be taken into Suds & Suds and beverages from there can be ordered in the restaurant.
Next time you are looking for a place to enjoy some great pizza, try Woodstock’s. Takeout is available and delivery is offered in Corvallis and you can call in your order so it’s ready when you get there. Visit http://www.woodstocks.com/ to learn more about the company and to view their full menu.
Carol Lee said she really likes the Corvallis area and feels it is home. “It’s a great place to be.”