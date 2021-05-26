6 Bedroom Home in Albany - $629,900

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. WOW! You can't miss this home with the beautifully updated kitchen, new LVP floors and carpet through out home, new bathroom counters, and an open feel through out the home! There is a large home gym, large at home office, RV pad with 30 Amp hook ups, an above ground pool, and a barn in the backyard. The barn has electricity, a lot of storage and entertaining space with basketball hoops in the upstairs loft. There is too much in this house to list, it is a must see! View More