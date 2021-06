Dual living! Custom home with large kitchen that includes two sinks and dishwashers, granite, gas range, built in oven and microwave. Large living room with wood fireplace insert. Huge master suite w/custom shower, free standing bathtub, dual vanities/sinks and large walk in closet. Radiant heat flooring in kitchen and bathrooms. Lower level includes theatre room, kitchen and 2 bedrooms. Separate sauna w/sitting area. 40X50 finished 3 bay shop. View More