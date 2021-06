Single level in quiet neighborhood. Completely permitted ADU is 2 bedroom/1 bath including SS appliances and laminate floor. Main home has remodeled kitchen with SS appliances, silestone countertops and lots of storage. New laminate in living/dining room. GFA furnace (main) & heat pump (ADU). Good layout for both homes. Enjoy the summer BBQs on the patio. Completely fenced back yard (each home). Must see! View More