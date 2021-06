Warm and inviting home has been beautifully updated with gorgeous kitchen, granite counters, new cabinets, SS appliances! Wood floors in LR and BRs, wood FP, and newer vinyl windows. Private owner's suite with jetted tub in the master, gas fireplace, and access to back patio. Enjoy the expansive back yard with firepit and covered patio, perfect for entertaining, gardening, or just enjoy nature's beauty!! Security System, New roof and gutters in 2017. View More