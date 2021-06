Beautiful, private, quiet setting, off the main road with 9+ acres to roam. Well designed 4 bdrm 3bath home. Main living has 3 bdrm 2 bath. Kitchen has granite counters, ss stove and newer ss dishwasher. There is a large walk-in pantry,walk-in closets, and ample storage. The sunroom has access to the deck overlooking the backyard. Downstairs has a family room, bonus room, 4th bdrm, and full bath; possible dual living. New roof in 2017. You'll appreciate the space and privacy. View More