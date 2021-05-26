4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $385,000

Savor the delight of gorgeous unobstructed views of the mountain from your DR table – the scene changing w/ the time of day & w/ each season.Imagine being able to access the Santiam river walk path right behind your fenced backyard & just 3 mins walking distance to Cheadle Lake. You will love spending time in the custom created family/dog friendly backyard oasis, rain or shine, relaxing in the hot tub or chilling on the expansive deck. Great room style living space in this home compl w/ custom built FP. View More