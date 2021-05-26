4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $396,900

LOCATION LOCATIOIN LOCATION.Modest in appearance from the street, this HUGE 3100+ sq ft. historic home is a must-see-inside original! Two laundry chutes, two wood-burning fireplaces, wood floors, built-in cabinetry, a beautiful park abutting the back fence, situated on a corner lot surrounded by gorgeous, registered historic homes. Full finished basement with fireplace. Master with bathroom on main floor. Double oven, established landscaping, unique historical details abound. View More