 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $269,900

3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $269,900

{{featured_button_text}}

Townhouse has vinyl plank flooring in the bright, open living spaces. Take in the view of the coastal foothills through generous windows. Enjoy the vaulted ceilings in the master suite including a full bath & a walk-in closet. Generously sized bedrooms, w/lots of natural light & fun colors to brighten any day. New carpet & fresh interior paint use neutral colors to create a comfortable, relaxing space. Fenced yard is perfect for gardening or play. Close to fishing, hiking & a quick day trip to the coast. View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News