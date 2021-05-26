3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $269,900

Townhouse has vinyl plank flooring in the bright, open living spaces. Take in the view of the coastal foothills through generous windows. Enjoy the vaulted ceilings in the master suite including a full bath & a walk-in closet. Generously sized bedrooms, w/lots of natural light & fun colors to brighten any day. New carpet & fresh interior paint use neutral colors to create a comfortable, relaxing space. Fenced yard is perfect for gardening or play. Close to fishing, hiking & a quick day trip to the coast. View More