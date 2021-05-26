3 Bedroom Home in Monmouth - $849,900

Great location! 10' drive to Albany/Monmouth/Corvallis. Property has two tax lots! House and shop sits on 2.04 acres, the 2nd lot is 7.71 acres that c/b built on (confirm w/County). Corvallis School District even though in Monmouth postal district. This property is idyllic, peaceful, quiet, and wildlife abounds. Farmland view is amazing. Could potentially be two separate living quarters with walk-out basement. Radiant floor heat in main floor bath. SS appliances. Finished/insulated shop is a must see. View More