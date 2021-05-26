3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $385,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Beautiful home in the very desired Riverview neighborhood has all the best features and more. Great open concept with two living areas and covered back patio + landscaping make this a great one for entertaining year round. Granite counters, AC, tall ceilings, gas fireplace, three bay garage also top the list of features you will enjoy. Cheadle lake, the river, and miles of walk trailers are just a short walk from you front door. Backs up to green space to give you that extra privacy. This one has it all! View More