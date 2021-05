Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Cute & homey 3 bed, 2 bath home with easy access to Hwy 34 & I-5! Little piece of privacy in a convenient location close to schools & parks! This beautifully landscaped yard gives the home a nice secluded feel, with large workshop & RV/boat parking! Spacious open floor plan with great size bedrooms, large windows, & back yard access off master bedroom. This home is ready for you! Don't wait! View More