3 Bedroom Home in Halsey - $325,000

Don’t miss this amazing 3 bed 2 bath home in centrally located Halsey with an open floor plan! Master bedroom and attached en suite bath are spacious and sure to please. Central A/C will keep you cool in the summer. This move-in ready home has a fully fenced backyard with a covered patio made for entertaining. BRAND NEW roof to be installed. The 2 car garage and onsite RV area provide ample parking space while a shed in back provides storage. This property will go fast, set up your showing today! View More

