3 Bedroom Home in Falls City - $180,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. This charming CASH ONLY 1900 year built home with little luckiamute falls right in your back yard. Extra large lot 0.450 with a carriage house over looking the river and a shop in back yard, add your finishes and updates to this home and enjoy the peaceful sound of the river from your back porch. Country kitchen leads to a large open dining with lots of windows for natural light. Space for RV has a large gravel parking pad, perfect for all parking needs. Home sold “AS IS” CASH ONLY View More