Built & move in ready with great views! New home with open floor plan, spacious kitchen w/SS appliances, quartz counters, pantry, hardwood flooring, dining, & Great Room w/gas fireplace & custom bookcases. Owner's Suite w/walk-in closet, double sinks, Borigni tile, & shower. 2 add'l bedrooms w/Shaw carpet. Guest BA w/Borigni tile. Custom blinds throughout. Laundry rm w/upgraded tile & cabinets. Covered porch. Energy efficient appliances & fixtures, A/C installed. Covered porches & full landscaping. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $549,500