West Hills area speaks out on roads, planning

West Hills Neighborhood Association residents and two city councilors teamed up Thursday on a remote discussion of southwest Corvallis issues.

Jan Napack (Ward 1) and Gabe Shepherd (Ward 4) answered questions from community members for 150 minutes, with infrastructure and development concerns dominating the discussion.

Narrow and hilly West Hills Road, which slices east when Western Boulevard veers southwest to merge with Highway 34, came in for the harshest criticism. Residents say the road is failing now and yet numerous new developments have been proposed for the area.

“This has to be addressed,” said Jon Polansky. “It’s the elephant in the room. We need to see some answers.”

Ken Pate added that Benton County, which has responsibility for the road, and the city of Corvallis don’t seem to be communicating well on the issue.

“If you are going to develop in the area this has to happen,” Pate said. “It’s a substandard road. It must be fixed before any development. We’re not opposed to development in southwest Corvallis. But we are opposed if it is unsafe.”