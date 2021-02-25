West Hills area speaks out on roads, planning

West Hills Neighborhood Association residents and two city councilors teamed up Thursday on a remote discussion of southwest Corvallis issues.
Jan Napack (Ward 1) and Gabe Shepherd (Ward 4) answered questions from community members for 150 minutes, with infrastructure and development concerns dominating the discussion.
Narrow and hilly West Hills Road, which slices east when Western Boulevard veers southwest to merge with Highway 34, came in for the harshest criticism. Residents say the road is failing now and yet numerous new developments have been proposed for the area.
“This has to be addressed,” said Jon Polansky. “It’s the elephant in the room. We need to see some answers.”
Ken Pate added that Benton County, which has responsibility for the road, and the city of Corvallis don’t seem to be communicating well on the issue.
“If you are going to develop in the area this has to happen,” Pate said. “It’s a substandard road. It must be fixed before any development. We’re not opposed to development in southwest Corvallis. But we are opposed if it is unsafe.”
Participants also expressed concerns that the region does not have a “specific area plan” to guide development. The city has begun updating all five of the plans, but South Corvallis is going first, partly because of the urban renewal process taking place there.
Napack said that going second might not be a bad idea.
“There will be a lot of learning there, a lot we can leverage there,” she said.
Polansky, however, said he remained frustrated.
“We should already have that plan,” he said. “Those are things that already should have been done by the city.”
Shepherd noted that the city’s strategic operational plan (SOP) calls for redoing the five area plans over a 10-year period and then restarting the process.
“We can’t change the past,” Shepherd said, “but we can get in a regular habit.”
Other transportation issues raised at the meeting, which was moderated by Blair Girard of the neighborhood association, included speeding and pass-through traffic on Timian between West Hills and the highway, the lack of a connector between the new Sylvia development and the highway and a possible north-south connector street using Gerald.
Residents also had questions about homelessness. With the microshelter camp at the First Congregational United Church of Christ on West Hills and another camp just east of there at Pioneer Park, Gael Sapiro expressed concerns about “geographic equity” with regard to services for the homeless.
Shepherd noted that the City Council at its Dec. 7 meeting passed a motion calling for just that.
“The council wants to see equity,” he said. “We don’t want specific parts of town to bear the brunt of services.”
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.