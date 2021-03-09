Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

This evening in Albany: Overcast with showers at times. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Albany folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit democratherald.com for local news and weather.