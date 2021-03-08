For the drive home in Albany: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit democratherald.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley
