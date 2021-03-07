Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

For the drive home in Albany: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, Albany temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Albany area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Stay in the know. Visit democratherald.com for local news and weather.