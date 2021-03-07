For the drive home in Albany: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, Albany temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Albany area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Stay in the know. Visit democratherald.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley
