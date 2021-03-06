This evening's outlook for Albany: Light rain this evening. Then becoming foggy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Albany area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Albany area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit democratherald.com.
Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley
