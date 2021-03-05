This evening's outlook for Albany: Overcast with showers at times. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Albany Friday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on democratherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley
