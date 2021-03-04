This evening's outlook for Albany: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The Albany area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on democratherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley
