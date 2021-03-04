 Skip to main content
Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

This evening's outlook for Albany: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The Albany area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on democratherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

