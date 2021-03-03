Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

For the drive home in Albany: Mostly clear skies during the evening will give way to low clouds and fog after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit democratherald.com for local news and weather.