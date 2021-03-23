Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

For the drive home in Albany: A few passing clouds. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Albany area. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Albany area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit democratherald.com for more weather updates.