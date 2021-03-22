Albany's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Albany temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Monday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Albany area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit democratherald.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
