Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Albany: Rain showers early, then fog developing overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, Albany temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit democratherald.com for more weather updates.