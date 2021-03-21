Tonight's weather conditions in Albany: Rain showers early, then fog developing overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, Albany temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit democratherald.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Albany temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Albany area. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees.…
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
Albany people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Scattered …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The f…
Albany temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Albany area Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Winds shoul…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Scatte…