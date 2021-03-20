Albany's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Albany temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit democratherald.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Albany people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39…
Albany temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
Albany people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Scattered …
Albany temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Albany area Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Winds shoul…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Scatte…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The f…
Tonight's weather conditions in Albany: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degr…