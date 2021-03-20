 Skip to main content
Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

Albany's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Albany temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit democratherald.com for more weather updates.

