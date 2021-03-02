Albany's evening forecast: Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Albany area. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Albany area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit democratherald.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley
