This evening's outlook for Albany: Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Albany folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Albany could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on democratherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley
