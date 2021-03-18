Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

This evening in Albany: Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Albany area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Albany area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit democratherald.com.