Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

This evening in Albany: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Albany area. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit democratherald.com.