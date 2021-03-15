 Skip to main content
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

For the drive home in Albany: Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Albany area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on democratherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

