Albany's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Albany area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Albany area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit democratherald.com.
Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley
