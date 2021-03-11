Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

Albany's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Albany area. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit democratherald.com.