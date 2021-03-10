This evening in Albany: Cloudy skies during the evening with areas of fog developing after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Albany temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit democratherald.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley
