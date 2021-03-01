Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

For the drive home in Albany: Mostly clear this evening. Fog developing late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Albany temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit democratherald.com.