Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

Albany's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Albany Saturday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. The first part of the day will see foggy conditions. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit democratherald.com for more weather updates.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!