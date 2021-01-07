 Skip to main content
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

This evening's outlook for Albany: Cloudy skies during the evening with areas of fog developing after midnight. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Albany temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. The first part of the day will see foggy conditions. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on democratherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

