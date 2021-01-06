For the drive home in Albany: Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Albany folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on democratherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley
