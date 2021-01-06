 Skip to main content
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

For the drive home in Albany: Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Albany folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on democratherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

