Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

This evening in Albany: Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Visit democratherald.com for more weather updates.