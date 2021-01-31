Tonight's weather conditions in Albany: Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Albany folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 46-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit democratherald.com.
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley
