Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

This evening's outlook for Albany: Occasional light rain tapering to a few showers late. Low near 40F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Albany tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit democratherald.com.