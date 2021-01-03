Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

Albany's evening forecast: Windy with periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on democratherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.