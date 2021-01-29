Tonight's weather conditions in Albany: Cloudy skies during the evening with areas of fog developing after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Albany residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. The first part of the day will see foggy conditions. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on democratherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley
